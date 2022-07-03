Canaccord Genuity Group Trims InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Target Price to $40.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in InMode by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

