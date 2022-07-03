Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock opened at $136.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.92. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $1,220,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.