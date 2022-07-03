CafeSwap Token (BREW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00

CafeSwap Token (BREW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $67,193.42 and $18.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00167066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00709384 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00084175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016303 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 15,317,620 coins and its circulating supply is 14,710,989 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

