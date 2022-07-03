Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $49.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIP. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.58). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 148.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 138.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 646,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

