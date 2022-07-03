Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT at $100.54

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $123.18.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.