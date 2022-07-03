Brokerages Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Target Price at $44.33

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

