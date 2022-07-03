Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target at $180.83

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,342,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,297,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,313,000 after buying an additional 55,261 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 417,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

