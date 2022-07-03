Brokerages Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT at $23.67

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

