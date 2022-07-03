Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 661,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, Director Monty J. Bennett bought 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,350,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 416,934 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 274,198 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 611,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

