Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,900 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 233,636 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $214,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $206,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of BCC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 374,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,781. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.62 dividend. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

