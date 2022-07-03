B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

BME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.36) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.83) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.10) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.36) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 561.44 ($6.89).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 365.10 ($4.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 422.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 522.37. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 344.26 ($4.22) and a one year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

