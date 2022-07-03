B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($5.89) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.10) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.83) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.36) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 561.44 ($6.89).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 365.10 ($4.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 344.26 ($4.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.99). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 422.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 522.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

