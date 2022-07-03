Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Update

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BOAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. 72,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,288. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

