Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 981,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.
BJDX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,555. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.
Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.
