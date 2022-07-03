Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 624 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

