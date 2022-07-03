Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,310 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $2,010,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $32.82.

