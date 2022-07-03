Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 159.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEO. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth $279,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEO opened at $19.63 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

