Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFEB. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,217,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

NYSEARCA BFEB opened at $28.90 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.