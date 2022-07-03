Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $613,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,077,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,308,000 after purchasing an additional 150,288 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $59.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.