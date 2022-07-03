Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $200,000 Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAUG opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

