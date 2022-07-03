Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,808 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 451,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period.

GGZ stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

