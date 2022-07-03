Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Up 51.5% in June

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXSL stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

