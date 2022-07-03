BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BGT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 57.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 81,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

