BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BGT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $14.74.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
