BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FRA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 180,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.