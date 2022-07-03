BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FRA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 180,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $608,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

