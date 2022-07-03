Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Update

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMAC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,462,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,299,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Mountain Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BMAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.96. 30,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,388. Black Mountain Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.