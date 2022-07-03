BitWhite Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50,074.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. BitWhite has a market cap of $34,357.05 and $50,074.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

