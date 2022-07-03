BitTorrent 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11,017.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $651.26 million and $11,017.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007529 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005329 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004947 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000865 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.