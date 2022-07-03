Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $104.88 or 0.00544241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,270.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00275720 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012263 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,106,975 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

