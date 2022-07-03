BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0013 (COAL)

BitCoal (COAL) traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. BitCoal has a market cap of $6,010.72 and $5.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.00609872 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.