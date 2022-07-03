BitBall Price Hits $0.0013 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $761,712.19 and $9,179.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,263.74 or 0.99935483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00041275 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00023994 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

