BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,000 ($36.81) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,714.42.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,765. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BHP Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

