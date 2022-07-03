BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,000 ($36.81) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,714.42.
Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,765. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
