Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,450 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $190,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

