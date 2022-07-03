Belt Finance (BELT) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001851 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $36,114.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00706995 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00084285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016267 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

