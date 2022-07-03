Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,612.71 ($44.32).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.77) to GBX 3,230 ($39.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($37.30) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.97) to GBX 3,289 ($40.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($31.22) per share, with a total value of £509,000 ($624,463.26).

BWY stock opened at GBX 2,155 ($26.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,288.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,668.15. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,028.57 ($24.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,553 ($43.59).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

