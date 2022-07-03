Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,612.71 ($44.32).
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.77) to GBX 3,230 ($39.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($37.30) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.97) to GBX 3,289 ($40.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
In other news, insider John F. Tutte bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($31.22) per share, with a total value of £509,000 ($624,463.26).
About Bellway (Get Rating)
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
Featured Stories
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.