Beer Money Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $313,872.00 and approximately $7,555.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,209.13 or 0.99969438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 353,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 40,699,999 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

