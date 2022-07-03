Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $32.61.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

