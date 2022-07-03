Bayshore Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,460 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 4.8% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,586,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $179,819,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,031,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 697,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.
DFAX opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $27.31.
