Bayshore Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,424,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,306,000 after purchasing an additional 649,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after buying an additional 117,457 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after buying an additional 124,776 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 660,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 465,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after buying an additional 64,848 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

