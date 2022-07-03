Barclays Cuts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 315

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 315 ($3.86) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NWG. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 280 ($3.44) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 291.43 ($3.58).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.68) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.17). The stock has a market cap of £22.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.66.

In other news, insider Lena Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,990.55).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

