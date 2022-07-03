Barclays Cuts Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target to GBX 50

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CPI has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Capita from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 42 ($0.52) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. Capita has a one year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £431.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.99.

In other Capita news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis sold 572,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £120,175.44 ($147,436.44).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

