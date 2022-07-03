Barclays Boosts TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target to $17.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TIMB. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TIM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of TIMB opened at $12.35 on Thursday. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. TIM had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $904.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TIM by 408.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in TIM by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 65.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

