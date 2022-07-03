Bank of America Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.91.

SWKS stock opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.38. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

