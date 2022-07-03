Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

