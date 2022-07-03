Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 66.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 93,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 33.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 333,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

