Ballast Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

