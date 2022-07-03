Ballast Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,829,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $171.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.