Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,335 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.