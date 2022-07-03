Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 5,975 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 404.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

