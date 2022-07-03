Ballast Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 583,466 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,698,000 after purchasing an additional 318,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 290,083 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

