Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.17. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

